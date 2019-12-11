This is why the visitor's centre at King's Mill Reservoir is closed

Huge changes are set for the visitor centre at King’s Mill Reservoir which will see its heritage centre redeveloped with “panoramic views” of the site.

The Mill Waters centre closed for the refurbishments last week and will be shut until about March 2020 while the work is complete, as part of a wider improvement scheme at the site.

The outlined plans for a new visitor centre experience at King's Mill Reservoir. Picture: Guy Taylor Associates.

It follows work starting on the viaduct bridge as part of Heritage Funds, and will see more emphasis placed on improving the “visitor experience” for the thousands of people who visit the reservoir site each year.

The refurbishments will see part of the café removed and replaced by the panoramic windows, while a new café will showcase Mansfield and Ashfield’s natural and social history – and celebrate our area.

Ashfield District Council has confirmed that the works are underway and praised plans for the updated visitor centre.

A council spokesman said: “Works to transform the existing visitor centre cafe into the new Mill Waters Heritage Centre has started and will be completed by March next year.

“The new Heritage Centre will create a new café environment showcasing local social, built and natural history in a modern space.

“The front of the existing café will be removed and will be replaced by large windows providing panoramic views of the reservoir.

“The work forms part of wider improvements funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund which will improve the visitor experience to the reservoir.”