This is where you can get your Covid vaccine around Mansfield and Ashfield
If you’re anxious to get your third jab, these are the locations around Mansfield and Ashfield where you can get vaccinated according to NHS Nottinghamshire . . . if you’re eligible.
The nearest walk-in centre is at Newark Showground – a bit of a hike, and you’ll probably have to wait around. They are also available at the Victoria Health Centre, in Glasshouse Street, Nottingham.
Vaccination Centres – You’ll need to book a slot on the NHS App or call 119. Don’t just show up.
Mansfield Vaccination Centre Chesterfield Road, Mansfield, NG19 7BH; King’s Mill Hospital Vaccination Hub Mansfield Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, NG17 4JL.
Pharmacies – Again, no walk-ins. You’ll need to book.
Asda pharmacy, Mansfield; Hawtonville Pharmacy, Ollerton; Knight’s Bilsthorpe Pharmacy, Bilsthorpe; Mansfield Delivery Chemist, Mansfield; Well Pharmacy Kirkby; Dudley Taylor Pharmacy, Edwinstowe; Asda Pharmacy, Sutton; Acorn Pharmacy, Jacksdale.
GP surgeries around Mansfield and Ashfield are also working together to provide the vaccine, but say they will contact you. Please don’t call the surgeries.