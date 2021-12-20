This is where you can get your Covid vaccine around Mansfield and Ashfield

Are you waiting for your booster?

The nearest walk-in centre is at Newark Showground – a bit of a hike, and you’ll probably have to wait around. They are also available at the Victoria Health Centre, in Glasshouse Street, Nottingham.

Vaccination Centres – You’ll need to book a slot on the NHS App or call 119. Don’t just show up.

Mansfield Vaccination Centre Chesterfield Road, Mansfield, NG19 7BH; King’s Mill Hospital Vaccination Hub Mansfield Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, NG17 4JL.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pharmacies – Again, no walk-ins. You’ll need to book.

Asda pharmacy, Mansfield; Hawtonville Pharmacy, Ollerton; Knight’s Bilsthorpe Pharmacy, Bilsthorpe; Mansfield Delivery Chemist, Mansfield; Well Pharmacy Kirkby; Dudley Taylor Pharmacy, Edwinstowe; Asda Pharmacy, Sutton; Acorn Pharmacy, Jacksdale.

GP surgeries around Mansfield and Ashfield are also working together to provide the vaccine, but say they will contact you. Please don’t call the surgeries.