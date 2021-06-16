This is where Aldi is planning to open new stores in the Mansfield area

The supermarket chain – which already has 900 branches across the UK – confirmed it is on the lookout for buildings in the county and neighbouring Derbyshire to move into, including in Ollerton and Pleasley.

Aldi has also earmarked Southwell as a town where it wants to open a new store.

The firm already has two stores in Mansfield and another in Mansfield Woodhouse – while in neighbouring Ashfield, there are two supermarkets in Sutton and one in Kirkby.

Aldi also has a store in Shirebrook.

News of Aldi’s plans to open more in the area has been welcomed by the Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 business group, which says it will help to bring jobs and boost investment locally.

“It’s good to see an existing business extend its investment in the local area,” said chairman Gary Jordan. “It will also bring some much-needed new jobs to the area following the impact of the pandemic.”

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said the roll-out of new stores in the area was ‘to meet customer demand’.

“We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand,” he said.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality. That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.”