This is how you can share photos of YOUR Coronation celebration with other readers of the Mansfield and Ashfield Chad

Thousands of people across Mansfield and Ashfield will be celebrating the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 4th May 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read

There will be street parties, church services and community celebrations. If you are organising or attending one of these and would like to share your photos and memories of the event – this is how you do it.

Simply go to our portal Your World https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD and select ‘Mansfield Chad’ from the menu. You will need to register if you are a new user.

Upload one or more photos making sure that you took the photograph and that they are suitable to be shared.

The Coronation takes place on Saturday Credit: Hugo BurnandThe Coronation takes place on Saturday Credit: Hugo Burnand
Add a headline, for example: ‘This is how the village of xxx celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III’

Write a simple introduction, for example: ‘One hundred people attended a Coronation street party at xxx.’

Then give some additional information – anything that made the day special, what you really enjoyed about it.

We will look forward to receiving your reports and publishing them on https://www.chad.co.uk// and potentially in your local newspaper.

Thank you for your support.

