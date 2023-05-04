This is how you can share photos of YOUR Coronation celebration with other readers of the Mansfield and Ashfield Chad

There will be street parties, church services and community celebrations. If you are organising or attending one of these and would like to share your photos and memories of the event – this is how you do it.

Simply go to our portal Your World https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD and select ‘Mansfield Chad’ from the menu. You will need to register if you are a new user.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upload one or more photos making sure that you took the photograph and that they are suitable to be shared.

The Coronation takes place on Saturday Credit: Hugo Burnand

Add a headline, for example: ‘This is how the village of xxx celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III’

Write a simple introduction, for example: ‘One hundred people attended a Coronation street party at xxx.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then give some additional information – anything that made the day special, what you really enjoyed about it. Be certain to say where in Sussex the event was held.

We will look forward to receiving your reports and publishing them on https://www.chad.co.uk// and potentially in your local newspaper.