Revised plans to convert an unprofitable pub in Shirebrook into a convenience store and residential accommodation have been passed by a district council.

Raj Padda has been granted permission to transform The New Victoria Inn at Acreage Road, Shirebrook into retail premises on the ground floor and convert the first and second floors into two self-contained flats and a seven-bed house of multiple occupation (HMO).

The application was initially referred to Bolsover District Council’s planning committee by Cllr Jane Yates because there are 15 licensed HMOs in the district, eight of which are within the Shirebrook South wards where The New Victoria Inn is located. Cllr Yates stated that there had been multiple issues within HMOS across the district, citing the examples of the former Station Hotel in Shirebrook North ward and the former King of Diamonds in Langwith ward, which were not on the list of licensed sites on the district council’s website.

Under Mr Padda’s revised application, the proposed HMO has been scaled down from 10 bedrooms. Mr Padda of Carter Lane, Shirebrook wrote: “The main reason why I have chosen rooms as opposed to only flats is because there are a high number of HMOs in Shirebrook, very few appear to be of a decent living quality. It would appear that there is no requirement to provide car parking and garden space facilities for HMOs in general, however, in this instance we are seeking to provide this. This community clearly needs more affordable housing. Many people cannot afford a flat or house on a single income. This proposal would provide tenants access to the property ladder, ultimately providing a stepping stone until they are able to afford a home.

“I know some residents feel very strongly and are objecting to the HMO on the basis of the type of tenant. Please be assured that I am more concerned that we have the right people living there than anyone else. There are many people that are supporting this venture because they also know our community needs this accommodation. We are situated locally, not living miles away. Our tenants know where they can find us, and we are easily contactable. We are onsite regularly and can inspect the premises frequently.

“As our shop is on the ground floor, extensive CCTV would be as standard, which provides security to both our customers and residents alike.”

The property was bought in January 2024 after being on the market for six months. The property attracted six viewings and only one of those was by a person in the licensed trade who decided not to take it any further.

A revised planning statement to the council said: “The New Victoria Inn has not traded profitably for a considerable period of time, and as with most public houses at this current time the need locally for such a resource is simply not there. We understand that the first and second floors were occupied previously under office space usage but due to ever increasing rent and business rates the offices have become unused and have remained unoccupied for a considerable period of time.

“This site clearly needs some form of re-development, and this scheme offers the full retention and revitalisation of a traditional looking period building which at present contributes positively on a distinct and prominent corner of Shirebrook. The scheme as put forward would help contribute to the clear shortfall of housing needs within the local area and would without doubt reduce the pressure placed upon the LPA (local planning authority) to meet current housing demand.”