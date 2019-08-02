This Bolsover pub is hosting a 17-day gin festival with drinks from Sweden, USA and Moldova

People will have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of gins during a 17-day festival at a Bolsover pub.

The Pillar of Rock, in Castle Street, Bolsover, will be serving gins from Sweden, USA and Moldova as well as ones produced in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The festival will run from Friday August 16 to Sunday, September 1.

There will be flavoured gins, classic gins, gin liqueurs as well as a distilled non-alcoholic.

The flavours include pineapple and mango, cucumber, peach and hibiscus, rhubarb and rosehip, lemon and jasmine.

Among the UK gins are: The Lakes Rhubarb and Rosehip Gin Liqueur, Jawbox Pineapple and Ginger Gin Liqueur, Zymurgorium FlaGingo Pink Gin, Sipsmith Gin Strawberries and Cream.

The overseas gins are: Aviation Gin (USA), Tower Bridge London Dry Gin (Moldova), Ceders Crisp (Sweden).

The pub will offer a range of mixers for customers to drink with their gins, including ginger, lemonade and two flavoured tonics, Valencian Orange as well as Elderflower.

The Pillar of Rock manager, Joanna Lowe, said: "We have sourced an excellent range of gins which have not previously been available in the pub.

"We are confident that our customers will enjoy trying the different gins which each have their own unique appeal."

The gins will range in price from £2.80 to £3.30 (single measure) and include a free mixer.

Tasting notes on all the gins will be available in the pub.

In addition the pub will also offer its regular range of gins.