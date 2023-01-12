Third of people in Eastwood and Kimberley have higher education qualification

The Higher Education Policy Institute think tank said the figures, which show significantly different levels of education across England and Wales, highlight the importance of investment in education.

Office for National Statistics data shows, when the most recent census was carried out in 2021, 34.2 per cent of Broxtowe residents had a level four or higher qualification, such as a degree, postgraduate qualification, higher national certificate or diploma – the national average is 33.8 per cent – while 17.4 per cent of residents said they had no qualification in 2021, below the national level of 18.2 per cent.

Jon Wroth-Smith, Census deputy director, said the data shows London came out on top with the highest proportion of people with a level four or above qualification.

He said: “The region with the lowest proportion of people with level four or above qualifications was the North East, with the East Midlands at a similar level, while the region with the highest proportion of people with no qualifications was the West Midlands, about one in five adults.”

Nick Hillman, HEPI director, said: “The numbers are stark. While they show how amazingly well-educated Londoners are relative to other areas, they also highlight the importance of education in true levelling up.

“London does well partly because people move there, but also because its education system is very good, thanks to conscious decisions by policymakers over many years.

