Laura Bacon, 39, is the proud new owner of Flowers by Lesley on Jubilee Buildings, Outram Street, Sutton, which has been in the town for nearly 35 years.

The shop was previously owned by Lesley Armson, who decided to sell the business and semi-retire.

Laura said: “I started working at Lesley's when I was around 19-years-old.

Laura Bacon has taken over Flowers by Lesley in Sutton

“I always loved floristry but I have struggled all my life with a debilitating health condition so I had to give up floristry for an office job and worked for the NHS for 12 years.

"But feeling dissatisfied, I jokingly offered to buy the shop from Lesley and after a few seconds thinking about it, we agreed it was an excellent idea for both of us.

“Lesley wanted to remain working at the shop but without the stress of running it so she is semi-retiring.”

The spring window display at Flowers by Lesley in Sutton

“I am a third generation florist local to Sutton. I grew in my mum and dad's flower shop in Mansfield and after studying floristry at college, I worked in most florists shops in the area and taught floristry at college.

“My grandma and grandad also had a florist two doors down from Flowers by Lesley around 50 years ago, which Lesley remembers visiting as a little girl.”

Laura has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (ELS) which is a genetic condition which affects her ligaments.

She said: “I still have to be careful of my physical limits but I have a wonderful team around me every day, along with the rest of our ‘flower family’ who give their time and support, which has given me the best start I could have hoped for.

"I also have so many loyal customers which is so lovely and the news of the sale has been received with heartwarming responses for both Lesley and I.

“For the future, myself, Lesley and the whole team will continue to provide a high standard of floristry and customer service.