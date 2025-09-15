Following the removal of his England flag, a Sutton dad paints a giant St George's Cross on his house, igniting mixed reactions from the community.

A dad whose England flag was torn down from his garden has hit back by going “one better” — painting a giant St George’s Cross across the entire front of his house.

Simon Brocklehurst, 41, from Sutton, said he was furious when his flagpole display was ripped down last week.

The welder responded by spending six hours over three days painting a huge 6m (19ft) x 7m (22ft) England flag on the front wall of his four-bed end-terrace home.

Simon Brocklehurst of Sutton with his freshly painted house. Image: Tom Maddick / SWNS.

Simon, a father of three, says the bold move has brought a mix of abuse and praise — but insists: “They can’t rip this one down.”

He explained: “I had a flag flying on a pole but people came along and tore it down from my garden.

“They accused me of being racist, which I’m not. I’ve just always been proud of my country.

“I’d flown a St George’s Cross years ago, but back then the council told me to take it down in case it offended somebody, which I thought was wrong.

Simon Brocklehurst's house in Sutton. Image: Tom Maddick / SWNS.

“Now flags are going back up everywhere and are being allowed again, so I put mine back in the garden. But when I heard them ripping it down and saw them running off down the street, I thought I’d go one better — and they can’t rip this one down.

“It took me about six hours altogether, and I’m planning to turn it into the Union Flag. I haven’t heard anything from the council yet, but I expect I might. Still, it’s my house, so I should be free to paint it how I like. I’ve always been a ‘go big or go home’ kind of bloke.”

Reactions have been split. Simon says that while he receives heavy criticism online, in person the feedback has been overwhelmingly supportive.

He added: “On social media I’m getting a lot of hate and abuse, but in real life most people love it. Cars go past honking and people give me a thumbs up. Strangers have said, ‘good on you.’

Simon has painted a giant St George’s Cross across the entire front of his house. Image: Tom Maddick / SWNS.

“But I’ve also had some English people calling me disgusting. I wouldn’t be surprised if I get a brick through the window.

“Mainly it’s Facebook where the stick comes from, but everyone is entitled to their opinion. That’s what the flag stands for. Without it, we wouldn’t have freedom of speech, so I respect their right to criticise.

“But we shouldn’t be treated like criminals just for flying our flag. In the USA they do it with pride. For me, it’s part of our heritage. It represents the freedom my grandfather fought for in the Second World War.

“I know some on the far right have been weaponising the flag for their own agenda, but that’s not what I’m about. To me it’s simply about pride in the country where I’m from.”

Simon also voiced support for “Operation Raise the Colours,” a flag-flying campaign launched in August after anti-immigration protests broke out when an asylum seeker was arrested in Epping, Essex. The movement later spread to towns and cities across the UK.

He said: “I support the protests as long as they are peaceful, but I’m a dad first and it’s not something I’d take my kids to.”

Sutton has already been a flashpoint for anti-immigration demonstrations, particularly after Reform MP Lee Anderson highlighted that a man charged with rape there was an asylum seeker.

But Simon stressed: “I’m not trying to make this political at all. I’ve always seen the St George’s Cross and the Union Jack as symbols of hope.

“I know it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but I think it looks great.”

A spokesperson for Ashfield District Council said: “We will not be removing flags unless there is a valid reason to do so. This includes situations where flags are causing an obstruction, present a health and safety concern, or display offensive language. This approach will be kept under regular review.”