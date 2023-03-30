These six primary and secondary schools in and around Mansfield are over capacity

Mansfield has six overcrowded primary and secondary schools, new figures show.

The Education Policy Institute said areas with schools operating close to or over capacity see teaching staff facing additional demand.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

Department for Education figures show 57 schools were at or over capacity in Nottinghamshire in the 2021-22 academic year.

Of them, 47 were primary schools and 10 were secondary schools.

Jon Andrews, Education Policy Institute head of analysis, said the proportion of schools operating at over capacity is likely to fall in the coming years.

He said: "Pupil numbers are already declining in primary, and will soon peak in secondary and special schools. The Department for Education estimate that the total pupil population will fall by over 900,000 between 2022 and 2032.”

He warned the result of schools operating close to or over capacity is additional demands on teaching staff and pupils being left without their preferred choice of school.

He said: "With our research having revealed that pupils from more affluent backgrounds more frequently succeed via these routes of appeal, it’s likely that disadvantaged pupils will suffer to a greater extent from the effects of schools being over capacity.”

Geoff Barton, Association of School and College Leaders general secretary, said arrangements are put in place to accommodate pupils where a school is over-subscribed.

Mr Barton added: "The bigger issue is that this situation is often driven by Ofsted judgements rather than a shortage of school places in the system as a whole because many parents apply for schools with ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ ratings.

"It drives up property prices in certain areas and stigmatises schools in other areas."

He said the system "desperately" needs to be reviewed and added struggling schools need more support.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said it has created almost 1.2 million school places since 2010 and added many more are "in the pipeline".

They said: “The vast majority of schools listed as overcapacity are either at or just over recorded capacity, and we work closely with local authorities to make sure they offer a school place to every child in country.”

1 . Church Vale Primary School and Foundation Unit Church Vale Primary School and Foundation Unit on Laurel Avnue, Church Warsop, Mansfield, has ten pupils, 5.1 per cent, over capacity. The school has a capacity for 195 pupils. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Holly Primary School Holly Primary School on Holly Drive, Forest Town, Mansfield, has eight pupils, 2.9 per cent, over capacity. The school has a capacity for 280 pupils. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Blidworth Oaks Primary School Blidworth Oaks Primary School on Haywood Avenue, Blidworth, Mansfield, has eight pupils, 2.5 per cent, over capacity. The school has a capacity for 315 pupils. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . St Edmund's CofE (C) Primary School St Edmund's CofE (C) Primary School on Church Hill Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, has three pupils, 1.4 per cent, over capacity. The school has a capacity for 210 pupils. Photo: Google Photo Sales