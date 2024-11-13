Newstead Primary School's new starters in 2022.Newstead Primary School's new starters in 2022.
These cracking pictures throw the spotlight on life around Mansfield and Ashfield's primary schools - including Stubbin Wood School, Newstead Primary School, Whaley Thorns Primary School, Samuel Barlow School and Oak Tree Primary School

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Apr 2024, 08:53 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 16:22 GMT
This cracking retro gallery brings you some more magic moments from primary schools across the area.

The gallery features youngsters from Stubbin Wood School, Newstead Primary School, Whaley Thorns Primary School, Samuel Barlow School and Oak Tree Primary School.

The pictures feature a new library being opened, pupils enjoying learning about science, Black History Month and plenty more great times including pupils starting school for the first time.

And we also feature some cracking black and white images showing life at Samuel Barlow School going all the way back to 1968, including Royal wedding celebrations, Harvest Festival and the school football team.

You can view more pictures from schools around town, here and here.

New starters in the foundation class at Heatherley Primary School.

1. Heatherley Primary School

New starters in the foundation class at Heatherley Primary School. Photo: Brian Eyre

New starters at St. Edmund's C of E Primary School.

2. St. Edmund's C of E Primary School

New starters at St. Edmund's C of E Primary School. Photo: Brian Eyre

New starter picture at Whaley Thorns Primary School.

3. Whaley Thorns Primary School

New starter picture at Whaley Thorns Primary School. Photo: Brian Eyre

New starter from Model Village Primary School.

4. Model Village Primary School

New starter from Model Village Primary School. Photo: Brian Eyre

