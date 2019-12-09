These are the schools in Mansfield to close for the general election

A number of schools will be closed in Mansfield as they will be used as polling stations in the December 12 general election.

However, some schools will remain open as voting will take place in a separate building or mobile polling station.

Polling Station

Mansfield will see an interesting fight between five candidates as it had one of the highest Leave percentages in the country at the 2016 referendum, with 70.9 percent voting for Brexit.

While the Conservatives may see the upper hand this time around, Labour candidate Sonya Ward will be hoping to overturn the 1,057 majority won by Conservative Ben Bradley in the 2017 election.

Three other candidates that have thrown their hats in the ring are, Sarah Brown (Liberal Democrat) and two independent candidates, Stephen Harvey and Sid Pepper.

The constituency covers the towns of Mansfield and Warsop, Nottinghamshire.

Below are the schools that will be closed to make way for the elections:

1. Berry Hill Primary School

2.Sutton Road Primary School

3. St Patrick's Catholic School

4.Nettleworth Infant School

5. Heatherley Primary School

6. Church Vale Primary School

7. Mansfield Primary Academy

8. St Edmund's C Of E School

9. The Flying High Academy

10. Asquith Primary & Nursery School

11. King Edward Primary School and Nursery (Only the nursery will be closed, the primary school is open as normal).