These are the roads that will be closed for the Mansfield five and 10k runs

Runners are gearing up for Mansfield's annual five and 10k road runs.

Some town centre roads will be closed to vehicles, or partially blocked to allow more than 1,000 runners to complete the charity run.

Last year's 10k

The event, on Sunday September 15, will see runners take to the streets in aid of charity Reach, which supports people with learning disabilities.

As well as road closures, temporary traffic restrictions will be in place from 7am to 1pm to ensure runners can complete the route safely, and spectators can observe.

The route will take runners from the start on Church Street around a loop on the town centre, ending at Market Square.

The Mansfield 10K has been chosen as the host for the Notts AAA 10K Road Running County Championships, which will see the best club runners in the county competing for glory.

The route this year

The following roads will be closed for the duration of the Mansfield 10K and 5K between 8am and 12pm on Sunday 15th September:

Church Street

Church Side

Midworth Street

Albert Street

A6009/St Peter’s Way – Inner Ring Road counter clockwise direction

Wood Street

Westfield Lane

Mount Pleasant

The Rookery

Lindley Street

Welbeck Street

Ladybrook Lane

Manvers Street

Rosemary Street – counter clockwise from the top of Westfield Lane to junction with Stockwell Gate

Newcastle Street

St John Street

Quaker Way

Union Street

Walkden Street

Quaker Lane

Queen Street

Market House Place

Exchange Row

Station Road

Station Street

Stockwell Gate

Market Place

West Gate

Regent Street

Clumber Street

Clerkson’s Alley

Leeming Street

Toothill Lane

Toothill Road

Rock Valley

Maun View

Bridge Street

White Hart Street

There is still time to enter on the official website here: mansfield10k.co.uk

