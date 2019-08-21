These are the roads that will be closed for the Mansfield five and 10k runs

Runners are gearing up for Mansfield's annual five and 10k road runs.
Some town centre roads will be closed to vehicles, or partially blocked to allow more than 1,000 runners to complete the charity run.
The event, on Sunday September 15, will see runners take to the streets in aid of charity Reach, which supports people with learning disabilities.
As well as road closures, temporary traffic restrictions will be in place from 7am to 1pm to ensure runners can complete the route safely, and spectators can observe.
The route will take runners from the start on Church Street around a loop on the town centre, ending at Market Square.
The Mansfield 10K has been chosen as the host for the Notts AAA 10K Road Running County Championships, which will see the best club runners in the county competing for glory.
The following roads will be closed for the duration of the Mansfield 10K and 5K between 8am and 12pm on Sunday 15th September:
Church Street
Church Side
Midworth Street
Albert Street
A6009/St Peter’s Way – Inner Ring Road counter clockwise direction
Wood Street
Westfield Lane
Mount Pleasant
The Rookery
Lindley Street
Welbeck Street
Ladybrook Lane
Manvers Street
Rosemary Street – counter clockwise from the top of Westfield Lane to junction with Stockwell Gate
Newcastle Street
St John Street
Quaker Way
Union Street
Walkden Street
Quaker Lane
Queen Street
Market House Place
Exchange Row
Station Road
Station Street
Stockwell Gate
Market Place
West Gate
Regent Street
Clumber Street
Clerkson’s Alley
Leeming Street
Toothill Lane
Toothill Road
Rock Valley
Maun View
Bridge Street
White Hart Street
There is still time to enter on the official website here: mansfield10k.co.uk