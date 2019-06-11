These are the noise complaints for every area of Mansfield – how does yours rank?
There were 287 noise complaints submitted to Mansfield District Council in 2018 but which area was the noisiest?
The information, released under the Freedom of Information Act, reveals the number of noise complaints for every ward boundary in Mansfield. Where does yours rank?
1. Sherwood Ward
Sherwood had the highest number of noise complaints in 2018, with 22
2. Ladybrook
19 noise complaints received by Mansfield District Council
3. Park Hall
18 noise complaints received by Mansfield District Council
4. Woodlands
17 noise complaints received by Mansfield District Council
