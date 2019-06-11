These are the noise complaints for every area of Mansfield – how does yours rank?

The information, released under the Freedom of Information Act, reveals the number of noise complaints for every ward boundary in Mansfield. Where does yours rank?

1. Sherwood Ward Sherwood had the highest number of noise complaints in 2018, with 22

2. Ladybrook 19 noise complaints received by Mansfield District Council

3. Park Hall 18 noise complaints received by Mansfield District Council

4. Woodlands 17 noise complaints received by Mansfield District Council

