These are the new destinations you can fly to as Doncaster Airport announces new flights

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has announced new destinations and flights for next year.

Travel operator TUI’s expansion at DSA will be further accelerated with the addition of an extra aircraft operating from the airport for its winter 2020/21 programme.

TUI has announced new flights from Doncaster Airport.

An extra 74,000 seats will be added as a result including a new long haul route to Cape Verde.

This expansion comes in swift succession to TUI’s recent announcement of the addition of a fourth TUI aircraft at DSA for the summer 2020 period, adding an extra 136,000 seats, taking it to 32 destinations from DSA.

New winter destinations from DSA will now include Fuerteventura, Hurghada, Sharm El Sheikh and the long-haul destination of Cape Verde.

Additional flights to Cancun, Mexico will now take place in March and April 2020 with flights to Fuerteventura starting earlier in February.

This expansion further cements Doncaster Sheffield Airport as the home of long-haul for Yorkshire, providing an alternative to Manchester Airport for Yorkshire travellers.

The new winter flights to Fuerteventura are on sale now with flights operating every Wednesday and the first flight taking off on 1st November 2020.

Robert Hough CBE, Chairman of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “The addition of Cape Verde as a new route announced in TUI’s winter 2020 programme, is great news for Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“With this latest expansion, together with flights to Sanford, Florida and Cancun, Mexico, we are truly the home of long-haul in Yorkshire.

“This further growth, just weeks after TUI announced a fourth summer aircraft based at DSA, adding 136,000 seats, brings added momentum to what is fast becoming a record-breaking year ahead.

"The new destinations allow more Yorkshire based passengers to fly locally rather than having to travel over the Pennines on congested transport networks, currently 18,000 people per day.

“TUI’s latest announcement will bring our total growth to over a quarter of a million additional passenger seats now on sale and the expanded winter 2020 programme is a great indication of the confidence that TUI has in our established reputation for providing an easy, friendly and relaxed service offering more choice for our customers.

TUI UK&I’s Director of Aviation Planning, Karen Switzer said: “Earlier this month TUI announced its winter 2020 and summer 2021 holiday programme which has since expanded with more destinations and added flights. We are delighted that the additional flights provide holidaymakers departing from our regional airports with even more choice when deciding where to go away. With additional flying capacity and more than 1,000 hotels already on sale for summer 2021 it gives those planning ahead the opportunity to choose the most suitable airport, destination and hotel.

“The customer is at the heart of everything we do and this additional growth to some of our customer’s favourite holiday hotspots from Doncaster Sheffield demonstrates our continued commitment for people to discover their smile with us.”