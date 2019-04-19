1-star restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield

These are the Mansfield restaurants and takeaways which currently have a 1-star food hygiene rating

These restaurants and takeaways in the Mansfield area all currently have a 1-star food hygiene rating.

This means that major improvement is needed as at the moment there are a number of breaches to food hygiene and a general lack of training among staff. Here are the 1-star rated restaurants, based on their most recent inspection and the rating given on the Food Standards Agency website.

5 Madeline Court, Mansfield. Inspected - January 8, 2019

1. Brown's Bar and Bistro

72 Market Street, Shirebrook, Mansfield. Inspected - February 7, 2019

2. Shirebrook Xpress

18 Mansfield Road, Clipstone. Inspected - October 24, 2018

3. Golden Bamboo

16A Mansfield Road, Clipstone. Inspected - October 22, 2018

4. Village Balti Indian Takeaway and Fast Food

