These are the Mansfield restaurants and takeaways which currently have a 1-star food hygiene rating

These restaurants and takeaways in the Mansfield area all currently have a 1-star food hygiene rating.
This means that major improvement is needed as at the moment there are a number of breaches to food hygiene and a general lack of training among staff. Here are the 1-star rated restaurants, based on their most recent inspection and the rating given on the Food Standards Agency website.
1. Brown's Bar and Bistro
5 Madeline Court, Mansfield. Inspected - January 8, 2019