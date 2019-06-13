These are the Mansfield primary schools that are the hardest to get your child into Thirteen schools across the town were oversubscribed with youngstersbeing turned away. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The most oversubscribed primary schools in Mansfield have been revealed with 42 children being turned away at one. Eleven schools across the town were oversubscribed with youngsters being turned away. Check out the most oversubscribed schools here. Number of places: 60 - Oversubscribed by: 22 Number of places: 30 - Oversubscribed by: 2 Number of places: 60 - Oversubscribed by: 25 Number of places: 40 - Oversubscribed by: 21 Number of places: 50 - Oversubscribed by: 9 Number of places: 70 - Oversubscribed by: 42 Number of places: 30 - Oversubscribed by: 29 Number of places: 30 - Oversubscribed by: 5 Number of places: 60 - Oversubscribed by: 15 Number of places: 60 - Oversubscribed by: 5 Several roads in Nottinghamshire closed due to flooding New Top Gear series featuring Mansfield episode to arrive this weekend