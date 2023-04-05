News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
52 minutes ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
1 hour ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
1 hour ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
4 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
7 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

These are the highest-rated pubs in Mansfield according to Google reviews

If you’re planning on heading to the pub over the Easter bank holiday weekend we have compiled a list of some of the highest-rated pubs in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, according to Google reviews.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST

All of these pubs have been given a four star rating or higher based on Google reviews.

Has your local made the list?

These are listed in no particular order.

Talbot Inn on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a 4/5 rating based on 648 reviews.

1. Talbot Inn

Talbot Inn on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a 4/5 rating based on 648 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Railway Inn on Station Street, Mansfield, has a 4.5/5 rating based on 579 reviews.

2. The Railway Inn

The Railway Inn on Station Street, Mansfield, has a 4.5/5 rating based on 579 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Byron on Market Street, Mansfield, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 261 reviews.

3. The Byron

The Byron on Market Street, Mansfield, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 261 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The White Hart on Church Street, Mansfield, has a 4.4/5 rating based on 84 reviews.

4. The White Hart

The White Hart on Church Street, Mansfield, has a 4.4/5 rating based on 84 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
GoogleMansfield