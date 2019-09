Here are the rating for all the restaurants, cafes and takeaways in the area that have been inspected since June. A 5 rating is the highest possible meaning very good, with 1 meaning major improvement necessary.

1. Big Baps Ratcliffe Gate. Inspected on July 1, 2019 - rating 3

2. The Berry Hill Deli Berry Hill Lane. Inspected on July 11, 2019 - rating 3

3. Cafe Silver West Gate. Inspected on August 6, 2019 - rating 2

4. Capo Lounge Stockwell Gate. Inspected on September 9, 2019 - rating 5

