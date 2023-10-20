News you can trust since 1952
These are the current road closures in Nottinghamshire due to flooding caused by Storm Babet

A number of roads have been closed across Nottinghamshire due to flooding caused by Storm Babet.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 13:40 BST
Nottinghamshire County Council has reported the following roads are currently closed.

Mill Lane, Kirkby; Rufford Road junction A614, Rufford; Park Lane, Selston; London Road, Retford; Fulmer Way, Gateford; Priorswell Road, Worksop; Lowdham Thurgaton A612, Magna Carta, Southwell Road, Thurgarton/Lowdham; Linby Road, Papplewick; Ward Avenue, Waterloo Road, Wighay Road, Hucknall; A60, Creswell Craggs, Cuckney; Brackenhurst Road, Southwell; Wighay Road, Hucknall; Main Road, Brinsley Hill, Jacksdale and Willey Lane, Newthorpe.

Several roads have been closed across the countySeveral roads have been closed across the county
These roads have significant standing water but are still passable so drivers should proceed with care.

Park Lane, Kirkby; Fackley Road, Sutton; Abbott Road, Old Water Lane, Mansfield; Blenheim Lane, Hucknall; Southwell Road West, Mansfield; Scotswood Road, Mansfield; Watnall Road, Lovesey Avenue, Hucknall; Oaktree Drive, Bilsthorpe; A38 Sherwood Way South, Coxmoor Road, Sutton; Peel Street, Sutton; Beck Lane, Skegby; Victoria Street, Mansfield; Penny Emma Way, Sutton; Boughton Road, Rhodesia; A610 Nuthall Island, Nuthall; West Carr Road, Retford and Chancery Lane, Retford.

