These are the 13 outstanding Notts people who have been recognised in the New Year's Honours List

Thirteen outstanding Nottinghamshire people have been honoured for their achievements as part of the Queen's New Year's Honours List for 2020.

Brian Smith, 64, who helped set up education group R.E.A.L. Education in Mansfield, was one of the big winners for our area, as the Teversal man picked up an MBE for his services to young people with special educational needs and disabilities

He was joined by award-winning young cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who performed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding and who was among the many Nottingham city residents to pick up an award.

Also receiving an honour was Nicola Brindley, who was made an MBE for the work she has done with domestic violence victims in her role at the Department for Work and Pensions in the city.

Arnold-based Michael Johal, 62, also received an MBE for services to the economy and social cohesion.

Mr Johal has served on the governing boards of colleges and is patron for the Headway charity which works to improve life after brain injury.

There was also high-profile awards for Catherine Sandra Tomlin, of the Environment Agency, who was awarded an MBE for services to the LGBT community in Nottingham, and Christopher Wheatley, chief executive officer at The Flying High Trust, who was awarded an OBE for his services to education across the county.

The Queen has also recognised two of the East Midlands’ best emergency services personnel, with Thomas Bailey, paramedic at East Midlands Ambulance Service, picking up the Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal, and Terence Edward McDermott, a chief fire officer at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, being awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal.

The list celebrates a range of people from the world of education, health, entertainment and the emergency services who are leaders and pioneers in their field.

It also honours those who work tirelessly in their communities.

In total, 1,097 people have received an award, which includes 315 British Empire Medals, 397 MBEs and 229 OBEs.

Here is the full list of award winners from our area:

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Christopher Wheatley, chief executive officer, The Flying High Trust, Nottingham. For services to education.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Nicola Louise Brindley, work coach, work services directorate, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to victims of domestic violence in Nottingham.

Craig Vincent Chettle, chief executive, Confetti Media Group, for services to entrepreneurship and the creative industries sector.

Angela Horsley, head of children, young people and transition, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to children's healthcare in the NHS.

Michael Kuldip Johal, director at Johal, Munshi and Co. Limited. For services to the economy and to community cohesion.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cellist. For services to music.

Brian Charles Smith, teacher and founder at R.E.A.L Education. For services to young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

Catherine Sandra Tomlin, sustainable business and development manager at the Environment Agency. For services to the LGBT community.

Professor Julia Mary West, for services to radioactive waste management.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire - British Empire Medal

Jane Rachael Edwards, for services to the community in Nottingham (Nottinghamshire).

Simon Winston, for services to Holocaust education and awareness.

Queen's Fire Service Medal

Terence Edward McDermott, chief fire officer at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Queen's Ambulance Service Medal

Thomas Bailey, paramedic at East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust.