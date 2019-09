Judges recommended them all to feature in the 2019 guide, which is widely seen as the gastronomic bible of where to eat out. These are 37 of the best pubs in Nottinghamshire according to the Good Pub Guide

1. Iberico World Tapas, Nottingham Michelin say: "Restaurant with vaulted ceiling, Moorish tiles & ornate fretwork, hidden in the basement of the old city law courts and jail. Tapas-style sharing dishes. Skilful cooking full of flavour with Japanese influences." other Buy a Photo

2. Bar Iberico, Nottingham Michelin say: "Buzzy, laid-back tapas bar with large pavement terrace. The wide-ranging menu is designed for sharing, from charcuterie and cheese to pintxos from the Josper grill and tapas inspired by Spain and the Mediterranean." other Buy a Photo

3. alchemilla, Nottingham Michelin say: "Despite its rustic look, its a modern place, complete with a living wall and a roof garden. Inspired dishes focus on vegetables and plants and cleverly blend varying textures and flavours." other Buy a Photo

4. Hart's Kitchen, Nottingham Michelin say: "Contemporary restaurant in the A&E department of the old city hospital. British brasserie dishes feature on the well-priced daily menu, which follows the seasons and often sees many different flavours on the plate." other Buy a Photo

View more