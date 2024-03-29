Mansfield and Ashfield is blessed with some cracking places to enjoy a good bite.Mansfield and Ashfield is blessed with some cracking places to enjoy a good bite.
These are some of the best places to eat in the Mansfield and Ashfield area if you fancy heading out for some good food

These are some of the best places to eat in and around Mansfield if you fancy a bit of quality.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Mar 2024, 11:22 GMT

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat to mark a special occasion – or you simply want to just to get out to meet a mate - then you’re not going to struggle.

Whether it’s Italian, quality pub food, Indian grub or smart or casual dining, there’s plenty to choose from.

Here we bring you some of the most recommended places around town, courtesy of reviews left by diners on Goggle. (All establishments have scored 4.5 or more with reviewers)

Have your say on where’s good for some top food via our social media channels.

Eat delicious food at Refined Dining Restaurant, one of the finest restaurants in Mansfield, based at West Notts College. Rated: 4.8 (64 reviews)

1. Refined, Derby Road

Eat delicious food at Refined Dining Restaurant, one of the finest restaurants in Mansfield, based at West Notts College. Rated: 4.8 (64 reviews) Photo: Refined

Capo Lounge is elegantly spread over a couple of floors in a great spot, overlooking Mansfield Market Place on the edge of the Four Seasons shopping centre. Rated: 4.5 (1,189 reviews)

2. Capo Lounge. Stockwell Gate

Capo Lounge is elegantly spread over a couple of floors in a great spot, overlooking Mansfield Market Place on the edge of the Four Seasons shopping centre. Rated: 4.5 (1,189 reviews) Photo: Capo Lounge

The uniqueness of the lounge caters for intimate meetings and group gatherings that will take you from Breakfast to light lunches through to Pizza’s and platters. Serving Prosecco and Espresso all day. Rated: 4.6 (1,800 reviews)

3. Ciao Bella, Nottingham Road

The uniqueness of the lounge caters for intimate meetings and group gatherings that will take you from Breakfast to light lunches through to Pizza’s and platters. Serving Prosecco and Espresso all day. Rated: 4.6 (1,800 reviews) Photo: Ciao Bella

Rural inn with a contemporary look serving an eclectic menu of simple food and gluten-free dishes.. Rated: 4.6 (1,383 reviews)

4. The Countryman Pub and Dining, Park Lane

Rural inn with a contemporary look serving an eclectic menu of simple food and gluten-free dishes.. Rated: 4.6 (1,383 reviews) Photo: The Countryman Pub and Dining

