They were responding to the latest GP Patient Survey, which has been produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.
Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which was carried out between January 2 and March 25 and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.
It reveals how people feel about surgeries around the area in a range of factors, including how easy it is to contact the health facility, clarity of information for the next step in the patient’s journey and choice of appointments.
Other areas surveyed include waiting times, how good the healthcare professional was at listening during the appointment, how much care was shown and the level of trust from a patient towards the medical professional.
Respondents were able to rate each area in five categories – very good, fairly good, neither good nor poor, fairly poor and very poor.
You can read the survey findings in more detail for your local surgery, here.
