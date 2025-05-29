Residents around Ashfield have been having their say on their experience of health care around the town.Residents around Ashfield have been having their say on their experience of health care around the town.
Residents around Mansfield and Ashfield have given their verdict on health centres around the district.

They were responding to the latest GP Patient Survey, which has been produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which was carried out between January 2 and March 25 and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

It reveals how people feel about surgeries around the area in a range of factors, including how easy it is to contact the health facility, clarity of information for the next step in the patient’s journey and choice of appointments.

Other areas surveyed include waiting times, how good the healthcare professional was at listening during the appointment, how much care was shown and the level of trust from a patient towards the medical professional.

Respondents were able to rate each area in five categories – very good, fairly good, neither good nor poor, fairly poor and very poor.

You can read the survey findings in more detail for your local surgery, here.

There were 292 survey forms sent out to patients. 104 patients rated their overall experience. Of these, 89% describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good, with 53% rating it very good and 35% fairly good.

1. Woodlands Medical Practice

There were 292 survey forms sent out to patients. 104 patients rated their overall experience. Of these, 89% describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good, with 53% rating it very good and 35% fairly good. Photo: Google

There were 341 survey forms sent out to patients. 108 patients rated their overall experience. Of these, 86% describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good, with 58% rating it very good and 28% fairly good.

2. Kirkby Health Centre

There were 341 survey forms sent out to patients. 108 patients rated their overall experience. Of these, 86% describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good, with 58% rating it very good and 28% fairly good. Photo: Google

There were 355 survey forms sent out to patients. 109 patients rated their overall experience. Of these, 86% describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good, with 61% rating it very good and 25% fairly good.

3. St Peters Medical Practice, Chaucer House

There were 355 survey forms sent out to patients. 109 patients rated their overall experience. Of these, 86% describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good, with 61% rating it very good and 25% fairly good. Photo: Google

There were 344 survey forms sent out to patients. 123 patients rated their overall experience. Of these, 85% describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good, with 48% rating it very good and 37% fairly good.

4. Lowmoor Road Surgery, Kirkby

There were 344 survey forms sent out to patients. 123 patients rated their overall experience. Of these, 85% describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good, with 48% rating it very good and 37% fairly good. Photo: Google

