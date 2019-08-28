These are 14 of the best restaurants in Mansfield according to Google user reviews

Finding the right place to eat out in Mansfield can be a tricky business.

There's a wealth of places to choose from in the town, so reviews from previous diners are often a good place to start when trying to choose where to go. These 14 restaurants are all highly rated by Google users.

1. The Devonshire Located in Upper Langwith, The Devonshire has a 4.7 star rating. One reviewer said: "First class. Great staff. Great food. Proper portions!"

2. Victoria Tandoori Rated 4.7, Victoria Tandoori was described as "absolutely first class. Nothing is too much trouble. Everyone is friendly and the food is amazing. Definitely highly recommend."

3. Rima-Faz Indian Another 4.7 star rating, Rima-Faz is "Absolutely fantastic!!" according to one comment on Google.

4. Ciao Bella Ciao Bella has a 4.6 star rating and was described by a reviewer as: "Amazing place! Delicious food, tastes like Italy!"

