A new exhibition at the town centre musuem by the Art Power project is being launched on International Women's Day, before opening to the public from March 9-31.It includes the creative results of interactions group members have had with the museum, as well as photographs of the women’s hands engaged in art activities.

The museum set up the two-year therapeutic creative project a year ago to support women who are survivors of trauma including domestic or sexual abuse – Mansfield has a higher than average incidence of domestic abuse and is also in the lowest 20 per cent of all local authorities in England for cultural engagement and highest 20 per cent of most deprived districts in the country.

Some 48 women have been helped so far. They meet at the Leeming Street museum to learn more about objects and artworks in the collection and to take part in activities to develop their own artistic skills.

A participant works with fabrics in the Art Power group.

Items examined include the picture of a woman wrestler imagined by pop artist Peter Blake in 1968; images of female figures representing faith, hope and charity on ceramic lustreware; a Victorian portrait of a mill owner’s wife; sewing samples from the 18th Century and a photograph of former Mansfield mayor Edith Wainwright.

Tamsin Greaves, Mansfield Council graduate community projects assistant, has been managing the project.

She said: “This project tests the museum’s potential to make a difference to some of our most vulnerable citizens.

“We aim to be a caring, loving, and non-judgemental safe space for these women and offer them a special creative experience they can be proud of.

“We also hope Art Power has enabled them to find comfort and support in new friendships and networks. The creative process seems to facilitate this.

“Being involved in a physical activity, such as making felt, or a clay tile, or a digital portrait, engages the hands and allows the women to relax and talk without being self-conscious.”

For more information about Art Power, contact Tamsin at [email protected]