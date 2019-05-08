The Village in Mansfield to feature in paranormal Sky TV show

A new TV show set to investigate paranormal activity will feature Mansfield's The Village.

Paranormal: Captured looks at paranormal activity caught on camera across the world, then sends in experts to try and re-create the activity.

Lee Roberts, one of the UK's leading paranormal investigators is one of four experts featured on the show.

Sutton based Lee will give his expert opinion on the cases that feature, and also paranormal clips from across the world.

Episode three will see experts investigate The Village, a grade-II listed building where seven monks are said to have been burnt alive.

Built in 1802, The Village has served as a slaughter house, a malt house and a nightclub, but the site is said to have originally housed an old barn.

Under that barn was reportedly a tunnel which led to Newstead Abbey.

Legend has it that the tunnel was used by the resident monks of the abbey to escape the English authorities during the Dissolution of the Monasteries period of the late 1530s.

The monks fled through the tunnels and sought refuge in the barn. Upon finding them, the authorities burned down the barn with the group still inside, killing all of them.

Lee, who has investigated all things paranormal for the last 25 years, said he is looking forward to the episode airing, which will tell the story of The Village's history.

He said: "We try to recreate some of the paranormal happenings such as a piano playing alone, a strange mist appearing and doors slamming. Kelly, the owner of The Village will tell the story.

"I'm scientifically minded and so I can never say 100 per cent that something is paranormal, I look for an explanation first.

Lee says the series will showcase some 'completely bizarre' cases, including a party shop in Wales, where the owner believes ghost of a young servant girl is still residing there.

The father of four added: "When we filmed in the party shop, our equipment started going bonkers in the cellar, even thought it was turned off.

"My reaction that you see is genuine - I was just in raw shock."

The Village episode will air on May 20 at 10pm, on Sky Pick.