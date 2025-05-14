The top 9 ‘most peaceful’ Nottinghamshire villages to visit or move to in 2025, including Papplewick and Edwinstowe

There’s no disputing that Nottinghamshire is a stunning county, boasting a diverse range of beauty spots for locals to enjoy.

Whether you fancy a relaxing stroll along the River Trent at Burton Joyce or a spot of sunbathing in Wollaton Park, Nottinghamshire really does have something for everyone.

In this day and age, genuine peace and quiet can be hard to come by, but thankfully Nottinghamshire’s lesser-known villages can offer just that.

If you find yourself sick to death of traffic, noise and air pollution, a visit to one of the county’s beautiful villages is the perfect antidote.

Whether it be for a day trip or something more permanent, there are so many villages to choose from.

Here are 9 of the most peaceful Nottinghamshire villages to visit or move to in 2025.

Colston Bassett Colston Bassett, which sits close to the border with Leicestershire, has just been named one of the 54 most posh villages in the country by the 'Daily Telegraph'. Thanks to its desirable location and excellent amenities, its average house price is a massive £786,955. Those amenities include a school, the popular Martin's Arms pub and a spa. | Kate Jewell Photo: Kate Jewell

Bleasby Just a short walk from the River Trent, Bleasby is a typical English village. Home to just 840 people, the centre point of the village is the Waggon and Horses pub. The pub has been serving locals since 1832, with its low ceilings perfectly capturing that rustic charm. | Mat Fascione Photo: Mat Fascione

Lowdham Renowned for its quintessential English charm, Lowdham paints the picture of rural serenity with quaint cottages, leafy lanes, and a peaceful atmosphere. With a small population of just 3,247 (according to 2021 census data) the village is ideal for people who want to enjoy a tranquil rural lifestyle while still being within easy reach of Nottingham city centre. | Al Partington Photo: Al Partington

Epperstone Located just off the A6097, Epperstone is surrounded by several other popular villages, including Gonalston, Oxton and Calverton. Home to just over 500 people, Epperstone's population has barely changed over the past two centuries, with official records stating that the village was home to 422 people in 1801. | AMR Photo: AMR