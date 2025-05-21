The top 6 Nottinghamshire market towns to visit or move to in 2025

By Emma Walker
Published 21st May 2025, 11:21 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 14:42 BST
Nottinghamshire is home to some of the UK’s most picturesque market towns, offering stunning scenery, unique shops, cosy pubs, and timeless charm. Discover the best places to live or visit in 2025 as voted by the readers of one of our sister titles, Nottingham World.

Explore the most picturesque market towns in Nottinghamshire, perfect for a visit or relocation in 2025, according to our readers.

Nottinghamshire is home to some of the UK’s most picturesque market towns, each with its own charm and history.

These places offer stunning scenery, independent shops, cosy pubs, and timeless character. Perfect for spring day trips or summer escapes - or even to move to.

Newark is a stunning market town to explore this summer

1. 11 must-visit market towns in Nottinghamshire that you should explore during summer 2025

Newark is a stunning market town to explore this summer | Cloud9 Designs Photo: Cloud9 Designs

Photo Sales
Nestled between Newark and Retford, Tuxford was once a hub for travellers and boasted four railway stations. These days it's a great destination for tourists thanks to its variety of independent shops and attractions.

2. Tuxford

Nestled between Newark and Retford, Tuxford was once a hub for travellers and boasted four railway stations. These days it's a great destination for tourists thanks to its variety of independent shops and attractions. | Christopher Hilton Photo: Christopher Hilton

Photo Sales
Home to just over 25,000 people, the medium-sized market town of Kirby in Ashfield offers shopping, markets, parks and sports facilities. The town was once a collection of villages that was originally a Danish settlement.

3. Kirby in Ashfield

Home to just over 25,000 people, the medium-sized market town of Kirby in Ashfield offers shopping, markets, parks and sports facilities. The town was once a collection of villages that was originally a Danish settlement. | David Ashfield Photo: David Ashfield

Photo Sales
Newark-on-Trent, often simply referred to as Newark, is a historic market town situated along the River Trent. Its well-preserved market square is flanked by beautiful Georgian and Tudor buildings, making it a wonderful place to explore. The town is perhaps most famous for Newark Castle, a 12th-century fortress with a fascinating history. Visit the Civil War Museum within the castle to learn about the town's role in the English Civil War. In addition to its historical attractions, Newark boasts a thriving arts scene, with galleries and theatres showcasing local talent.

4. Newark-on-Trent

Newark-on-Trent, often simply referred to as Newark, is a historic market town situated along the River Trent. Its well-preserved market square is flanked by beautiful Georgian and Tudor buildings, making it a wonderful place to explore. The town is perhaps most famous for Newark Castle, a 12th-century fortress with a fascinating history. Visit the Civil War Museum within the castle to learn about the town's role in the English Civil War. In addition to its historical attractions, Newark boasts a thriving arts scene, with galleries and theatres showcasing local talent. Photo: Nottingham World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Nottinghamshire
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice