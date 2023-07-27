The top 13 places for tea and coffee in the Mansfield area - according to Google reviewers

The summer holidays are under way, but at the moment temperatures are not as high as the average for this time of year.
But if you still need to warm up after an outdoor walk, especially if you are walking the dog and have to go out whatever the weather, at least there are plenty of locations across the town and its surrounding areas where you can get a good brew.
Here are 23 of the best places to get a tea or coffee in Mansfield, according to TripAdvisor reviewers.
Why not give them a try? As well as enjoying some fantastic food and drink, you’ll also be supporting some great local businesses too.
1. Roots Coffee Lounge, Pleasley
Roots has received nothing but praise from its customers, who have awarded it a flawless 5/5 rating on Google. One customer wrote: 'Genuinely the best coffee I have ever had! Far better than Costa/Starbucks.' Photo: Google
2. Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room, Pleasley
This quirky little tea room in Meden Square, Pleasley, is well worth a visit. Customers have praised its friendly atmosphere and amazing cakes - giving it a 4.9/5 star rating. Photo: Google
3. Tichfield Teahouse
This beautiful tea room is set right in the heart of Tichfield Park in Mansfield. It currently has a 4.7/5 star rating by customers on Google. One customer claims that the tea room offers 'the best quiche in the county'. Photo: submitted
4. Coco, Mansfield
Coco's 4.9/5 rating on Google speaks for itself. According to customers, the venue on Nottingham Road offers stunning decor, great cakes and wonderful staff. Photo: Google