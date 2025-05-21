The tiny picturesque Ashfield village tied to Lord Byron's tragic love and TV's Most Haunted

We’re taking a closer look at the beautiful village of Annesley - one of Ashfield’s hidden gems steeped in history.

Tucked behind trees in the quiet village of Annesley stands the skeletal remains of Annesley Hall - once a grand manor, now a ghost of its former self.

Dating back to the 13th century, the hall was home to some of Nottinghamshire’s most influential families, most notably the Chaworth-Musters, who held it until 1972.

After centuries of prominence, the decline came quickly. A sale to the Football Association in the 1970s, then to developers, marked the end of its private legacy.

Fires in 1997 and 2015 tore through the mansion, gutting much of the upper floors and leaving it in ruin.

By 2004, it had become infamous after an appearance on Most Haunted, where tales of ghostly whispers and tragic histories captured the public imagination.

Listed as "high vulnerability and deteriorating" by English Heritage, Annesley Hall has long teetered on the edge of total loss. But in 2024, a glimmer of hope appeared - new photos suggest restoration may be starting, with a new roof slowly taking shape.

Now privately owned and closed to the public, Annesley Hall stands as a silent sentinel over the village. Crumbling, yet defiant. A chapter of history not yet finished.

Nestled between Hucknall and Kirkby, Annesley is more than just a name on a map—it’s one of Nottinghamshire’s best-kept secrets. With deep roots in coal mining, romantic lore, and literary history, this small village offers more than meets the eye.

Lord Byron himself was enchanted by Annesley. His ill-fated love for Mary Chaworth, who lived at nearby Annesley Hall, inspired his poetry - including The Dream and Hills of Annesley. That literary connection still lingers in the air.

Beyond the romance and ruins, Annesley boasts well-preserved 19th-century miners' cottages and a location that’s hard to beat. It’s minutes from the M1, close to Newstead train station, and well-connected to Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby, and Hucknall.

Despite all this, Annesley remains strangely off the radar for many house-hunters.

Maybe that’s part of its charm. It’s a place where history runs deep, and life moves quietly. A village with stories in its stones—and just enough mystery to keep you looking twice.

