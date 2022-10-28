Terry Adams, 27, and Kieran Halpin-Danby are co-founders of Proud Stags – an LGBTQ+ group for Mansfield Town football club.

The group was started in January 2022, and currently has more than 500 followers on social media.

This season, the club has joined the stonewall scheme, rainbow laces, promoting inclusion of LGBTQ+ players and fans in the sport.

Players from Mansfield Town Football Club stand with Proud Stags founders at One Call Stadium, Mansfield.

And Stags players wore rainbow laces for a match at One Call Stadium against Newport County AFC, earlier this week.

In an interview with iFollow Stags, Mansfield Town’s online streaming service, Proud Stags were interviewed and spoke about the LGBTQ+ fan club.

Terry, a life-long Stags fan, was born in Mansfield but now lives in London and travels to support the team.

He said the group set out to support LGBTQ+ fans and drive equality forward in football, taking inspiration from other clubs such as Chelsea FC who have shown their support for the scheme.

He said: “I wanted to offer my home team the same type of support.”

Terry said Kieran was one of the group’s first followers and became a co-founder.

Kieran, who is from Mansfield, said he has been a Stags fan since the early 2000s.

He said: “We know football can be quite a stereotypical straight community.

“And again, you only have to look at what is happening in the world cup – and how it is being hosted in a country where it is illegal to be LGBTQ+ and people are killed for being in the community.

“It is just really important to have groups like this to support the community.

“It is important that these groups are there for people and also to educate too.

“Especially in a sport like football.”

A Mansfield Town spokesperson said: “We are proud to support and acknowledge the work of Proud Stags, the LGBTQ+ fan group which represents Mansfield Town.

“As a club, we’re committed to equality, diversity, inclusion and challenging discrimination in all of its forms.

“We passionately believe everyone should have the opportunity to be involved in football and feel safe and comfortable at matches at One Call Stadium.

