The remote-controlled, dog-shaped robot, currently known as 'forest ranger', is trialling how footage gathered from areas which are usually inaccessible, can help monitor and assess the health and condition of forests.

Forest ranger is the first of its type in the UK, designed by experts from Birmingham City University as part of pioneering work which aims to introduce cutting-edge digital technology in the legendary Sherwood Forest area.

Nottinghamshire County Council, in partnership with academic researchers and local businesses who have helped fund the project, is leading the £10 million research programme to create the world’s first 5G Connected Forest to test how 5G technology can boost the tourism and environment protection sectors.

The robot dog aims to assist teams in search and rescue efforts as well as detecting potential hazards such as forest fires.

The winner of the dog naming competition and their classmates will be invited to take part in forthcoming trials to test and give their feedback on the new Robin Hood interactive holographic experience, which is part of the wider Connected Forest project, which aims to bring the legend to life using mixed reality headsets.

The winner will also get an adventure golf session for a family of four as well as a family meal deal, courtesy of Parkwood Leisure, which manages Rufford Abbey on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council.

Coun Keith Girling, chairman of the county council’s Economic Development and Asset Management Committee, said: “The search is on to find the best name for this amazing robot dog.

“We are proud to launch the competition during COP26 fortnight as we want to highlight how important it is to protect these ancient woodlands so they can be enjoyed by families and visitors for generations to come."

To enter visit www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk. The competition runs until Friday, December 10, with the winners due to be announced in the new year.