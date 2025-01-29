Here are some of the most well known streets in Mansfield and the history of how they got there names.
Does your street name have a story behind it? Is your street named after someone?
1. Market Place, Mansfield
The Mansfield Town Centre Heritage Trail says: "At the turn of the 19th century the Market Place was a maze of small streets filled with shops and pubs. The town’s population had grown to around 8,300 most of whom lived within a 10-minute walk of the centre. It became obvious re-development was needed and in 1823 the newly appointed improvement commissioners decided to demolish the central area to make a more open market place." Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Church Street, Mansfield
The Mansfield Town Centre Heritage Trail says: "Formerly known as Kirkgate, this is one of the oldest streets in Mansfield linking the church, the Moot Hall and the site of the old market place. Coaching inns provided rooms and refreshments for weary travellers and stabling for the horses. A tannery was established behind the Ram Public House in the 17th century which was still in business in the late 1800s. An inn and a number of cave houses were cut into the limestone cliffs which can be seen behind the modern shop fronts." Photo: jason chadwick
3. Bridge Street, Mansfield
The Mansfield Town Centre Heritage Trail says: "The bridge from which Bridge Street takes its name was built in 1776. Before the bridge was built there were stepping stones over which horses and carts were driven." Photo: Anne Shelley
4. West Gate, Mansfield
The Mansfield Town Centre Heritage Trail says: "Now one of the busiest streets in modern Mansfield, West Gate was the site of a cattle market until 1877 when it was relocated to Nottingham Road. The shop with the horses’ heads on the frontage is the site of the old Nag’s Head Inn dating from the early 1700s and a meeting place for market traders and visitors. A number of 17th century houses survive at the northern end of West Gate and a stream, the Ladybrook, ran along the southern end and was home to an 18th century tannery." Photo: Anne Shelley