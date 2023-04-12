2 . Church Street, Mansfield

The Mansfield Town Centre Heritage Trail says: "Formerly known as Kirkgate, this is one of the oldest streets in Mansfield linking the church, the Moot Hall and the site of the old market place. Coaching inns provided rooms and refreshments for weary travellers and stabling for the horses. A tannery was established behind the Ram Public House in the 17th century which was still in business in the late 1800s. An inn and a number of cave houses were cut into the limestone cliffs which can be seen behind the modern shop fronts." Photo: jason chadwick