The most popular baby names in Mansfield and Ashfield in 2022 revealed

The most popular names for babies born in Mansfield and Ashfield have been revealed.

The Office for National Statistics has announced the most popular names for boys and girls born in 2022, the most recent data available.

Isla and Olivia were the most popular girls' names in Mansfield with nine babies given each name in 2022.

This marks a change from 2021, when just took the top spot.

Meanwhile, Noah was the most common boy's name in the area. In total, 14 babies were given the name in Mansfield in 2022.

The name unseated George, chosen by 11 parents in 2021.

Meanwhile, Willow was the most popular girl's name in Ashfield with 18 babies given the name in 2022.

This replaced Ava, Daisy and Harper as 2021's top names, when nine parents chose these names for their baby.

Meanwhile, Archie and Charlie were the most common boys' names in the area. In total, 11 babies were given each name in Ashfield in 2022.

These names unseated Noah, chosen by 14 parents in 2021.

Olivia and Noah were also the most popular names across England and Wales.

James Tucker, head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics said: "Noah was the most popular name for boys in 2022, for the second year in a row, having replaced Oliver at the top in 2021."

Muhammad was the second most popular boys’ name in 2022, up from fifth place in 2021, while George remained third, Oliver dropped from second to fourth and Leo climbed one place to fifth.

The top four girls' names were unchanged year-on-year, with Olivia followed by Amelia, Isla and Ava, while Lily rose two places from seventh to fifth.

Mr Tucker said: "Theodore, Theo and Freddie are three new entries into the top ten boys' names in 2022. Isabella is the only new entry into the girls' top ten."

The top ten most popular names for boys in England and Wales are Noah, Muhammad, George, Oliver, Leo, Arthur, Oscar, Theodore, Theo and Freddie.