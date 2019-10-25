The most haunted places you can visit near Mansfield this Halloween

Are you ready for things that go bump in the night?

There are a few places nearby which allegedly play host to some very long-term guests who you can visit this Halloween.

We've rounded up six places near Mansfield, said to be haunted, where you can visit - if you dare.

Annesley Hall

The Grade II listed country house is said to have a resident White Lady - the mistress of a former owner apparently walks the walls, having died during childbirth.

In 2005 the television show Most Haunted visited the Hall and spent a night exploring in search for ghosts of "Elizabeth" and "William".

Local legend has it that a young serving girl hanged herself in the stables.

The Village​

The Village, on Midworth Street is a hotspot for paranormal investigators.

Built in 1802, The Village has served as a slaughter house, a malt house and even a nightclub, but is said to have been based on a site that once contained an old barn.

Under that barn was reportedly a tunnel which led to Newstead Abbey, where monks who had sought refuge were slaughtered during the Dissolution of the Monasteries.

Upon finding them, the authorities burned down the barn with the group still inside, killing all of them.

Mr Merryweather, the owner of the Malt Houses until his death in 1835, was sighted by volunteers who were painting the village ahead of its reopening in 2013.

The name 'Catherine' has also been picked up on during paranormal investigations - she is thought to have been murdered at The Village along with her child. Investigators have heard the sounds of a baby crying in the lower rooms.

Ghost hunts are held regularly at The Village, and you can book a place at: hauntedhappenings.co.uk/ghost_hunts/The_Village.php

Ye Olde Ramme Inn

It's not just the usual spirits you'll find behind the bar at this Tudor Inn - monks are said to haunt the pub, on Church Street.

Historic records show that there was a secret tunnel between the inn and a local priory, and in the 1500s, a girl was said to have been killed and her possessions attempted to be sold in the pub.

Dave Buchanan, regional manager for the Inn said: "I've heard genuine bangs, but people have heard voices and seen doors opening."

Newstead Abbey

The beautiful Newstead Abbey was first built to salve a king's conscience and make good with his God for the murder of Thomas Becket.

The estate was later sold by Henry VIII to the Byron family, and is known most famously known as the home of 'mad, bad, and dangerous to know' poet Lord Byron.

Throughout its years the abbey has served as inspiration to writers like Washington Irving, writer of Sleepy Hollow, and is loved by psychic investigators.

You can take a tour led by Madame Parboiled (Kath George), who has worked at the Abbey as a museum guide and as part of the management team.

During this behind the scenes tour there will be no tricks, gimmicks or props, just tales of one of Nottinghams most beautiful and haunted buildings - these are the stories that the staff tell each other, the ones that begin with "you will never believe..."

To book, visit: newsteadabbey.org.uk/events

Pleasley Vale Mills

Another place that TV's 'Most Haunted' has investigated, Pleasley Vale Mills are renowned for their haunting atmosphere, shrouded in ancient woodland and steeped in history.

Allegedly built on top of a stone age cave system, the four mills were built in 1784 and were used to make the finest silks and cottons.

In 1987, the mills were eventually closed due a declining industry, and is now an office development for several businesses.

The presence of an intimidating male supervisor who is said to have committed murder at the mill is still felt in and around the dye room.

Visitors to mill one have reported bursting into tears for no reason, and feeling nauseous, depressed and disorientated.

The Devil's Stone

Not necessarily a haunted destination, but one worth mentioning, is the so-called 'Devil's Stone', is located outside St John's Church, Carlton-in-Lindrick.

The large, worked stone was originally part of an ancient font, or the base of a cross, according to Frank E.Earp, author of 'The A-Z of curious Nottinghamshire'.

Legend states that walking around the stone nine times will summon the devil himself.

But, as Frank warns, be careful - old legends never tell you how to get rid if the devil once you have summoned him.