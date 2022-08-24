News you can trust since 1952
The highest salary the average young person in Mansfield expects to earn is £48,230

The highest salary that the average young person in Mansfield expects to earn has been revealed following a survey.

By Shelley Marriott
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 2:11 pm

Purple CV, a leading CV-writing service, conducted a survey of 3,000 young people aged 18 to 24 across the UK and Ireland to determine the highest annual salary they expect to earn in their lifetimes.

The survey revealed that £48,230 is the highest salary that the average young person in Mansfield expects they will earn. This is 70 per cent higher than the average salary in the East Midlands (£28,416).

However, different regions have different aspiration levels.

£48,230 is the highest salary that the average young person in Mansfield expects they will earn

Londoners, for example, have the highest salary expectations with young people expected to earn a lifetime best salary of £74,728 and expectations of salaries in the North East are the lowest, with a value of £37,369, but still above the national average.

Andrew Arkley of Purple CV said: “Deciding on a career path can feel like an overwhelming decision to make, however, it’s also important to note that there are many people who change their profession at any point of their career – even 20 or 30 years in.

"Of course, income is a large component of any job, especially in a time of financial uncertainty, alongside seemingly continual consumer price increases.

"Therefore, if you’re considering entering any new field of work, it’s a good idea to research average industry earnings to ensure you’re asking for (and eventually, receiving) fair compensation for your skills and qualifications.”

