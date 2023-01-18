News you can trust since 1952
The friendliest pubs and bars in Mansfield: 19 drinking spots that have the highest ratings on Google reviews and customers describe as 'friendly'

If you are looking to try out some new places to go for a drink in Mansfield, but don’t know where to go we have compiled a list of the ‘friendliest’ pubs and bars in the area for you.

By Shelley Marriott
40 minutes ago
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 3:48pm

Here are 19 of the highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars in Mansfield and the surrounding area according to Google reviews.

All are rated 4.5 out of 5 or higher and the word “friendly” is mentioned by customers in reviews.

They are listed in no particular order.

1. Capo Lounge

Capo Lounge on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, has a 4.5/5 rating based on 965 reviews. One review said: "Lovely pub, very relaxed, friendly staff."

2. Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen

Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen on Quarry Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 247 reviews. One review said: "Good food and prices. Friendly staff."

3. The Red Bar & Grill

The Red Bar & Grill on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.5/5 rating based on 938 reviews. One review said: "Staff are very friendly, and the food is amazing."

4. Ciao Bella

Ciao Bella on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,300 reviews. One review said: "Welcoming and friendly. Food was excellent, fresh and delicious."

