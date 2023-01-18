The friendliest pubs and bars in Mansfield: 19 drinking spots that have the highest ratings on Google reviews and customers describe as 'friendly'
If you are looking to try out some new places to go for a drink in Mansfield, but don’t know where to go we have compiled a list of the ‘friendliest’ pubs and bars in the area for you.
By Shelley Marriott
40 minutes ago
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 3:48pm
Here are 19 of the highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars in Mansfield and the surrounding area according to Google reviews.
All are rated 4.5 out of 5 or higher and the word “friendly” is mentioned by customers in reviews.
They are listed in no particular order.
Page 1 of 5