The Fashion Shop: 48 years in business for Warsop twins

Twin sisters in Warsop are celebrating 48 years in business as ‘The Fashion Shop’ marks another ‘thriving’ year on the High Street.

The Fashion Shop, located at 34 High Street, Warsop, has celebrated a huge milestone, marking 48 years since its inception.

Independent businesses are currently navigating a challenging landscape, facing significant hurdles such as shifts in consumer behaviour, the rise of online retail, and increasing costs.

Nevertheless, this family-owned High Street business has demonstrated resilience by effectively adapting to these industry changes, consistently drawing customers back for more.

The Fashion Shop was founded by twin sisters Beverley Lilley, née Bromley, and Mandy Wilson, née Bromley, when they were teenagers.

Over the decades, the sisters have provided a wide range of styles and designs for their customers.

And today, the shop has a loyal online presence, with a following of just over 60,000 on Facebook and Instagram.

The 48-year-old business has established its ethos as ‘a provider of high-quality ladies' wear, offering affordable fashion to women with a focus on excellent service’.

Clothing is available in sizes 8 to 24, organised by colour, with sizes grouped together.

The twins emphasised the importance of making plus-sized ranges accessible and integrated into the shop floor, avoiding the segregation often seen in mainstream stores, as they want their shop to be inclusive for all body types.

The business partners, whose family has a history in business, have always shared a ‘passion for fashion’, revealing that the secret to their long-standing success is simply enjoying their work and valuing one another's company.

Beverley said: “We have to pinch ourselves sometimes... Especially when we look back at where we came from and where we are today.

The shop is open and spacious, with items organised by colour.

“If somebody told me 10-15 years ago that we would have a website or be travelling the world to visit suppliers, I would not have believed it.”

The independent High Street retailer has expanded from a small village shop to an international company that now employs 14 staff members.

Mandy shared: “We get a buzz from helping customers discover their style and fall in love with clothes, especially those who have felt self-conscious due to low self-esteem. That is why we love what we do.”

Beverley and Mandy, though identical twins, have distinct personalities and business approaches that complement each other.

A powerful message that reflects the ethos of The Fashion Shop; 'Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself'.

Both women detailed how this dynamic fosters their partnership's success, allowing them to connect with all customers, whether shopping online or in person.

Over the last decade, the business has built a large online following, significantly boosted by their Facebook Live streams, where they provide stock updates and fashion advice to their customers.

These weekday live broadcasts, often viewed by thousands, have even led to them being recognised while out in public.

Although the twins are accustomed to being noticed together for their identical appearance, they have stated that it feels ‘surreal’ and ‘humbling’ to be recognised as ‘the twins from The Fashion Shop’.

They both added: “We are incredibly proud of our achievements, but we would not be where we are today without our fantastic customers and hardworking staff, who play a crucial role in The Fashion Shop family.

“A heartfelt thank you goes out to our customers, staff, and suppliers. Just wait until we turn 50...”

The High Street shop is open from Monday to Saturday, 9am-5pm, excluding bank holidays.

See more at www.facebook.com/thefashionshopwarsop and www.thefashionshop.online.