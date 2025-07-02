The coolest prom photos from secondary schools in Mansfield and Ashfield

As these students begin new journeys – whether through apprenticeships, college, or other pathways – they have said goodbye to their schools, teachers, and friends at their summer proms in style.

The following prom photos feature students from secondary schools in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

If your school is not listed and you want to be included, please email us your prom photos to [email protected]!

For broader coverage, submit stories via www.yourworld.net/submit/.

1 . The Garibaldi Secondary School The Garibaldi Secondary School prom 2025. Photo: The Garibaldi Secondary School Photo Sales

2 . Arriving in style What an entrance. The Garibaldi Secondary School 2025. Photo: The Garibaldi Secondary School Photo Sales

3 . Summer fun Students from The Garibaldi Secondary School at their 2025 prom. Photo: The Garibaldi Secondary School Photo Sales

4 . The Joseph Whitaker School Friends from The Joseph Whitaker School having fun at their summer prom. Photo: The Joseph Whitaker School Photo Sales