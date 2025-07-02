The coolest prom photos from secondary schools in Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 15:15 BST
Prom season has arrived, and we are sharing amazing photos of Year 11 leavers from secondary schools in the Mansfield and Ashfield area this summer.

As these students begin new journeys – whether through apprenticeships, college, or other pathways – they have said goodbye to their schools, teachers, and friends at their summer proms in style.

The following prom photos feature students from secondary schools in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

If your school is not listed and you want to be included, please email us your prom photos to [email protected]!

For broader coverage, submit stories via www.yourworld.net/submit/.

The Garibaldi Secondary School prom 2025.

1. The Garibaldi Secondary School

The Garibaldi Secondary School prom 2025. Photo: The Garibaldi Secondary School

Photo Sales
What an entrance. The Garibaldi Secondary School 2025.

2. Arriving in style

What an entrance. The Garibaldi Secondary School 2025. Photo: The Garibaldi Secondary School

Photo Sales
Students from The Garibaldi Secondary School at their 2025 prom.

3. Summer fun

Students from The Garibaldi Secondary School at their 2025 prom. Photo: The Garibaldi Secondary School

Photo Sales
Friends from The Joseph Whitaker School having fun at their summer prom.

4. The Joseph Whitaker School

Friends from The Joseph Whitaker School having fun at their summer prom. Photo: The Joseph Whitaker School

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice