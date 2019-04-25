Fuel prices

The cheapest petrol and diesel prices in Mansfield this week

Looking to fuel up?

We've scoured Confused.com to tell you where you can get the cheapest petrol and diesel in Mansfield right now.

Price per litre. Unleaded - 115.9p Diesel - 127.7p

1. Sainsbury's Nottingham Road

Price per litre. Unleaded - 117.7p Diesel - 127.7p

2. Morrisons, Sutton Road

Price per litre. Unleaded - 117.7p Diesel - 127.7p

3. Morrisons, Mansfield Woodhouse

Price per litre. Unleaded - 118.7p Diesel - 128.7p

4. Asda, Old Mill Lane, Forest Town

