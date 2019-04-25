The cheapest petrol and diesel prices in Mansfield this week Looking to fuel up? We've scoured Confused.com to tell you where you can get the cheapest petrol and diesel in Mansfield right now. 1. Sainsbury's Nottingham Road Price per litre. Unleaded - 115.9p Diesel - 127.7p ugc Buy a Photo 2. Morrisons, Sutton Road Price per litre. Unleaded - 117.7p Diesel - 127.7p ugc Buy a Photo 3. Morrisons, Mansfield Woodhouse Price per litre. Unleaded - 117.7p Diesel - 127.7p ugc Buy a Photo 4. Asda, Old Mill Lane, Forest Town Price per litre. Unleaded - 118.7p Diesel - 128.7p ugc Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2