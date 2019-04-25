The cheapest petrol and diesel prices in Mansfield this week

We've scoured Confused.com to tell you where you can get the cheapest petrol and diesel in Mansfield right now.

1. Sainsbury's Nottingham Road Price per litre. Unleaded - 115.9p Diesel - 127.7p

2. Morrisons, Sutton Road Price per litre. Unleaded - 117.7p Diesel - 127.7p

3. Morrisons, Mansfield Woodhouse Price per litre. Unleaded - 117.7p Diesel - 127.7p

4. Asda, Old Mill Lane, Forest Town Price per litre. Unleaded - 118.7p Diesel - 128.7p

