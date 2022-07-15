The big screen returns to Selston Country Park this summer

The popular outdoor cinema event is returning to Selston Country Park on Saturday, July 23.

By Shelley Marriott
Friday, 15th July 2022, 3:28 pm

The event starts at noon until 8pm with a fairground, food, a bar, inflatables, free face painting, and two film screenings.

The outdoor screening will show The Lion King (2019) at 2pm followed by Mamma Mia at 6pm. The two films were voted for by residents on Ashfield District Council’s Facebook page.

Residents were able to pick their favourites from a list of 12 films.

Crowds enjoying the previous cinema event at Sutton Lawn

Coun Arnie Hankin, ward councillor for Selston, said: “We are over the moon to be able to provide the fantastic outdoor cinema event again for the residents of Selston.

"This free event was incredibly popular last year with hundreds of residents turning out to enjoy two films in the sunshine.

"I hope that Selston residents will enjoy this year’s event with the additional entertainment and activities available.”

