The best and worst performing secondary schools in Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop – ahead of 2024 GCSE results day

After A Level students across Nottinghamshire celebrated fantastic results last week, it’s now time for pupils who sat GCSEs to find out how they did.
Ahead of the results day this Thursday (August 22), we had a look at the best and worst performing secondary schools in Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop – according to their average progress 8 scores.
This score is a way of measuring the progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4, when they take GCSE exams.
According to the School Attainment Report, put together by Online Marketing Surgery, the average attainment 8 rate score for Nottinghamshire was 46.2 last year (2023).
Here are schools in Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop with the highest and lowest progress 8 score.
