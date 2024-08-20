The best and worst performing secondary schools in Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop – ahead of 2024 GCSE results day

By Shelley Marriott
Published 20th Aug 2024, 12:28 BST
Here are the secondary schools in Mansfied, Ashfield and Worksop, with the highest and lowest overall performance – according to their average progress 8 scores.

After A Level students across Nottinghamshire celebrated fantastic results last week, it’s now time for pupils who sat GCSEs to find out how they did.

Ahead of the results day this Thursday (August 22), we had a look at the best and worst performing secondary schools in Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop – according to their average progress 8 scores.

This score is a way of measuring the progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4, when they take GCSE exams.

According to the School Attainment Report, put together by Online Marketing Surgery, the average attainment 8 rate score for Nottinghamshire was 46.2 last year (2023).

Here are schools in Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop with the highest and lowest progress 8 score.

Students will learn their GCSE results on Thursday. Image: John Devlin

Students will learn their GCSE results on Thursday. Image: John Devlin Photo: John Devlin

Outwood Academy Valley on Valley Road, Worksop, has a score of 0.37, above average. The school has 283 KS4 students on roll.

2. Outwood Academy Valley

Photo: Google

All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy, on Broomhill Lane, Mansfield, has a score of 0.34, above average. The school has 188 KS4 students on roll.

3. All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy

Photo: Anne Shelley

Ashfield Comprehensive School on Sutton Road, Kirkby, has a score of 0.10, average. The school has 400 KS4 students on roll.

4. Ashfield Comprehensive School

Photo: Google Maps

