The best and worst GP practices in Mansfield and Ashfield for patient satisfaction
These are the best and worst GP practices in Mansfield and Ashfield, based on ratings provided by patients.
The information is available on the GP Patient Survey website, and is based on responses provided by patients as part of the survey, when they were asked if they would describe their overall experience of the practice as good. Data for some practices was not available.
1. Abbey Medical Group, Blidworth
81 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good