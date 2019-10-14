GP practice ratings in Mansfield

The best and worst GP practices in Mansfield and Ashfield for patient satisfaction

These are the best and worst GP practices in Mansfield and Ashfield, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the GP Patient Survey website, and is based on responses provided by patients as part of the survey, when they were asked if they would describe their overall experience of the practice as good. Data for some practices was not available.

81 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

1. Abbey Medical Group, Blidworth

89 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

2. Acorn Medical Practice

91 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

3. Brierley Park Medical Centre, Huthwaite

91 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

4. Bull Farm Primary Care Centre,

