The best and worst GP practices in Mansfield and Ashfield for patient satisfaction

The information is available on the GP Patient Survey website, and is based on responses provided by patients as part of the survey, when they were asked if they would describe their overall experience of the practice as good. Data for some practices was not available.

1. Abbey Medical Group, Blidworth 81 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good other Buy a Photo

2. Acorn Medical Practice 89 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good other Buy a Photo

3. Brierley Park Medical Centre, Huthwaite 91 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good other Buy a Photo

4. Bull Farm Primary Care Centre, 91 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good other Buy a Photo

View more