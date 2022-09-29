The 'Ashfield Gems' turn round fortunes of 'Good' care agency in Sutton

Leymar Healthcare was given a ‘Requires Improvement’ rating when inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) two years ago.

But now it has improved to earn a ‘Good’ rating, which manager Mirungu Munene, known to all as Lee, attributed to his staff.

"This report by the CQC is a true testament to our staff’s dedication, commitment and incredible love for the work that they do. That is why I call them the Ashfield Gems!

Leymar Healthcare is a care agency, based in Sutton, that provides personal care for people living in their own homes. (This is a generic photo).

"The last two years have been very challenging. When Covid-19 hit, most places of work had to shut to protect the public.

"However, we had the responsibility to ensure that our clients continued to receive support. Despite the challenges, our staff ensured that the quality of care we give was not compromised.”

Leymar, which is based at G-Tek House on Brierley Park Close, provides personal care for adults in their own homes, such as tasks relating to personal hygiene and eating.

It was supporting 37 people at the time of the August inspection, of which the agency was given 48 hours’ notice.

Manager Lee, 43, received special praise himself from the inspector for “promoting a positive culture that is person-centred, open, inclusive and empowering”.

The agency was “consistently managed and well-led”, with robust processes in place. Medicines were managed safely, staff were well trained and infection prevention control measures in place. Monthly audits were held, and feedback was respected.

Staff told the inspector they felt supported by the manager, who was also honest and apologetic when any shortfalls in care were found.

Clients were full of praise for Leymar. One said: “I am treated with dignity and respect.” Another commented: “Staff are respectful, and I feel safe with them.” And a relative said: “Staff are exceptional. They are patient and never rush.”

Lee added: “I am incredibly pleased by the positive feedback that our clients, and their families and friends, have expressed in this report.

"It is invaluable to our team to receive such glowing remarks.