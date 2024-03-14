The 10 'most reported crime' streets in Mansfield 2024

Here are the top ten streets with the highest number of recorded crimes in January 2024, according to www.police.uk figures.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 14th Mar 2024, 14:21 GMT

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for January 2024.

The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Out of more than 600 crimes reported in the Mansfield area, the highest rate was for violence and sexual offences followed by shoplifting.

On or near Gamston Road, Mansfield. 20 crimes reported as of January 2024.

1. On or near Gamston Road

On or near Gamston Road, Mansfield. 20 crimes reported as of January 2024.

On or near Tesco Extra on Chesterfield Road South. 17 crimes reported as of January 2024.

2. On or near Tesco Extra on Chesterfield Road South.

On or near Tesco Extra on Chesterfield Road South. 17 crimes reported as of January 2024.

On or near Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield. 17 crimes were reported as of January 2024.

3. Oak Tree Lane

On or near Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield. 17 crimes were reported as of January 2024.

On or near Beck Crescent. 14 crimes were reported as of January 2024.

4. On or near Beck Crescent

On or near Beck Crescent. 14 crimes were reported as of January 2024.

