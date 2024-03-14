The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for January 2024.

The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Out of more than 600 crimes reported in the Mansfield area, the highest rate was for violence and sexual offences followed by shoplifting.

1 . On or near Gamston Road On or near Gamston Road, Mansfield. 20 crimes reported as of January 2024. Photo: Google Maps

2 . On or near Tesco Extra on Chesterfield Road South. On or near Tesco Extra on Chesterfield Road South. 17 crimes reported as of January 2024. Photo: Google Maps

3 . Oak Tree Lane On or near Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield. 17 crimes were reported as of January 2024. Photo: Google Maps