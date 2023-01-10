News you can trust since 1952
The 10 Mansfield neighbourhoods with the most overcrowded homes

More than 1,200 homes in Mansfield are overcrowded, new census data shows.

By Lucy Roberts
4 minutes ago

Overcrowded homes are those with fewer bedrooms than needed for the number of occupants.

Anyone over 16 or single parents are expected to need their own bedroom. Couples living together, pairs of children under 10, or same-sex pairs of children under 16 are assumed to be able to share a room.

In Mansfield, a total of 1,294 homes were overcrowded at the time of the 2021 census, representing 2.7 per cent of all homes in the town.

Across England, nearly one in 20, 4.4 per cent, had fewer bedrooms than they needed for the number of occupants, the figures released by the Office for National Statistics show.

About 170,000 homes were very overcrowded, with at least two fewer bedrooms than they needed.

Here are the neighbourhoods of Mansfield with the highest proportion of overcrowded homes...

1. Mansfield town centre & Broomhill

In the Mansfield town centre & Broomhill area, 5.5% of households were overcrowded.

Photo: m

2. Newgate & Carr Bank

In the Newgate & Carr Bank area, 4.6% of households were overcrowded.

Photo: m

3. Oak Tree & Ransom Wood

In the Oak Tree and Ransom Wood area, 4.5% of households were overcrowded.

Photo: m

4. Church Warsop & Meden Vale

In the Church Warsop & Meden Vale area, 2.8% of households were overcrowded.

Photo: m

