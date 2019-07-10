Terminally-ill Mansfield racing fan's Silverstone bucket list dream shattered after Grand Prix tickets fail to show up

A terminally-ill racing fan says he has been robbed of his dying wish to see the Grand Prix after his tickets didn't arrive.

Jason Cousner, 50, was due to travel to Silverstone this weekend with his 28-year-old son, Perry.

Silverstone

Mr Cousner, who suffers from cardiomyopathy, bought the tickets from Viagogo in December 2018 for the Formula One race this weekend, but they have still not arrived.

The experience was part of Mr Cousner's 'bucket list', after he was told that his condition was terminal.

Mr Cousner paid £671.90 for the tickets.

However, today, two days before the event is due to begin, no tickets have yet arrived.

Despite contacting Viagogo numerous times, Mr Cousner said he has still not received a specific answer as to where his tickets are.

"They keep palming me off, saying they have already been delivered, or that they are on the way still," he said.

"I made a mistake booking with them in the first place, as I thought I was booking directly with Silverstone."

Mr Counser, who was a lorry driver before he was diagnosed three years ago, says he scrimped and saved to pay for the tickets, fearing that he would not live to see another Grand Prix.

He added: "I need a heart and lung transplant, and with the way my health is deteriorating, I may not be around next year."

Mr Cousner asked Viagogo for a refund in April, but was told that unless the Grand Prix was cancelled, a refund would not be issued.

"It makes me sick as a dog," said Mr Cousner, who lives in New Houghton.

"It really makes me feel ill - I booked and paid for these tickets and I'm not going."

Viagogo have been contacted for comment.