Teresa is a cut above for charity head shave

A healthcare assistant from Mansfield is having her head shaved on the anniversary of her mother’s death to raise money for Nottinghamshire hospice where she works.

Teresa Williams, a member of the organisation’s hospice at home team, is going to the hairdressers for a close shave on January 18 in solidarity with her mother and other cancer patients who lose their hair through chemotherapy.

Teresa, who provides end of life care for patients in their own homes, said: “Working for the hospice I see first-hand the benefits it provides to patients and their families.

“This is my opportunity to give something back and raise awareness.

“My role at the hospice is the best job I’ve ever had.

“Being able to give person centred care to patients at the end of their lives and to give their families a much needed break is a privilege.

“I want to spread the word about the services we offer and to raise some money as well.”

Teresa’s mother Mary was cared for in a hospice in Letchworth, Hertfordshire at the end of her life in 2013 after being diagnosed with breast cancer eight years previously and battling the illness ever since. Teresa was given a family room at the hospice so she could stay there too and was impressed by the care her mother received there.

Teresa said: “In the final year of mum’s life she became really poorly and didn’t want to be alone.

“With me and other family living some distance away this made it very difficult and put a huge strain on our lives.

“As a family carer the physical and emotional exhaustion was indescribable. In mum’s area there was no hospice at home service which would have made a huge difference to us.

“So now in Nottinghamshire, I want to make sure people are aware of the service that Nottinghamshire Hospice provides, especially here in Mansfield.”

Teresa has already raised £350 towards her £500 target and received offers of support from friends, colleagues and members of her church, St Peter’s in Ravenshead.

Once she’s had her hair shaved off, she’s promised to wear purple headgear to promote the hospice too as purple is its corporate colour.

To support her fundraiser, click here.